Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts Q2 adjusted net loss of $21.76 mln
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA) posted on Thursday an adjusted net loss of 112.1 million reais ($21.76 million), posting a loss for the second straight quarter as its bottom line was hurt by the country's high interest rate.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% year-on-year to 492.1 million reais.
($1 = 5.1505 reais)
Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito
