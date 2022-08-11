Brazil's Magazine Luiza posts Q2 adjusted net loss of $21.76 mln

The logo of retail Magazine Luiza S.A. is seen in their logistics center in Louveira, Brazil April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker To match Insight AMAZON.COM-BRAZIL/RIVALS

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA) posted on Thursday an adjusted net loss of 112.1 million reais ($21.76 million), posting a loss for the second straight quarter as its bottom line was hurt by the country's high interest rate.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% year-on-year to 492.1 million reais.

($1 = 5.1505 reais)

Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.