Workers handle cosmetic products at Natura's distribution center in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 19, 2019.















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura&Co Holding SA (NTCO3.SA) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 559.8 million reais ($107.94 million), compared with a 279 million-real net profit posted in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 5.1864 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb











