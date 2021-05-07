Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerBritain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinations

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Countries including Portugal and Israel made a green list of countries for low risk travel for people from England, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. The most popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece did not make the list.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 8:39 AM UTCHoliday Inn owner sees busy U.S. summer as demand returns

Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) said on Friday demand was coming back strongly and forecast a busy U.S. summer season as travellers take advantage of an easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

Retail & ConsumerResilient demand for snacks helps Kellogg raise annual forecasts
Retail & ConsumerVolkswagen confirms new investment cycle for its plants in Brazil
Retail & ConsumerAmazon pauses annual Prime Day sale in India due to COVID-19
Retail & ConsumerBritain's Next cautions post-lockdown sales surge won't last