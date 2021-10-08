Skip to main content

Britain's Asda to expand rapid delivery service

Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Friday it would extend an online service for delivery within one hour to 96 stores after a trial exceeded expectations.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) and Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) in annual sales, had launched the "Express Delivery" trial in June. read more

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

