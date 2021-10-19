Skip to main content

Britain's Asda to hire 15,000 Christmas workers

Shoppers walk past the UK supermarket Asda, in Leeds, Britain, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Tuesday it plans to recruit 15,000 temporary workers for the Christmas trading period, joining a battle for staff in a tight labour market.

The group said around 500 roles would be based at Asda’s depots, 1,500 are home delivery driver positions, with the remainder being store-based roles across the United Kingdom.

Asda is owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

Reuters reported last month that warehouses in Britain are having to pay up to 30% more to recruit staff after a chronic shortage of workers exacerbated pressure on already buckling supply chains and threatened to derail the run up to Black Friday and Christmas. read more

