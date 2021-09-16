Skip to main content

Britain's Co-op warns supply chain disruption to hit full year profit

1 minute read

A customer enters a branch of a Co-Operative food store in central London, in this file photograph dated April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/files

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British supermarket group the Co-operative Group (42TE.L) on Thursday reported a first half loss and warned the country's supply chain disruption would put pressure on full year profit.

The group, which is owned by its members and also provides funeral and other services, said it made an underlying operating loss before tax of 15 million pounds ($20.7 million) for the 26 weeks to July 3, versus a profit of 56 million pounds in the same period last year. The shortfall reflected investment in the business and COVID costs.

($1 = 0.7233 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

