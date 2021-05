A Debenhams store is seen in Oxford Street, in London, Britain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

British retailer Debenhams said on Wednesday its 49 remaining stores will close on either May 12 or 15 for the very last time.

The department store chain, which entered a liquidation process in December, had already announced 52 store closures up to May 8.

