Britain's Domino's Pizza agrees new terms with franchisees

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L) said on Thursday it had struck a deal with its franchisees over profit sharing, ending more than two years of negotiations, as the firm also raised its medium-term sales forecast on hopes of a boost from the deal.

The pizza chain, which itself is a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), said it would invest about 20 million pounds ($26.53 million) into growing the business as part of the agreement that is set to run for three years from Jan. 3.

The British company had been struggling for years before the pandemic which forced it to exit international operations, as it sought to appease disgruntled franchisees in the UK and Ireland with better terms of the commercial agreement with the pizza chain.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"Combined with our new strategic plan... the resolution ... can unleash the power of the Domino's brand, and enable us to deliver long-term, sustainable growth," Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul said in a statement.

The resolution includes renewed food rebates for franchisees and store incentives, and requires the franchisees to open at least 45 new stores per annum over the next three years, whilst testing new technology and store formats.

The company expects to achieve at least the upper end of its medium-term target of 1.6 billion pounds to 1.9 billion pounds in system sales.

($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.