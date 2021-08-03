Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain's Greggs back in profit after sales recovery

Signage and logo pictured outside a branch of Greggs in Liverpool, Britain, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British bakery and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) returned to a first half profit after a strong recovery in sales in the wake of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and said it expected annual profit to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said on Tuesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 55.5 million pounds ($77.1 million) in the six months to July 3 versus a pretax loss of 64.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

