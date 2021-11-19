Britain's Kingfisher sees annual profit towards higher end of forecasts

Signs outside the B&Q and Screwfix stores in Loughborough, Britain March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) forecast full year profit towards the higher end of its previously guided range of 910-950 million pounds ($1.23-$1.28 billion) after reporting strong third quarter sales on a two-year basis.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said like-for-like sales fell 2.4% in the three months to Oct. 31 against high numbers a year ago when it benefited from soaring demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But like-for-like sales on a two-year basis were up 15.0%.

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

