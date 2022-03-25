Britain's Morrisons joins forces with Gopuff for rapid delivery

A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons has teamed up with rapid delivery firm Gopuff to provide its groceries to shoppers' homes in as little as 15-20 minutes, the companies said on Friday.

They said the multi-year partnership will allow Morrisons to bring thousands of fresh food, own-brand and branded products to Gopuff's platform.

Gopuff currently serves customers in more than 20 cities in the United Kingdom.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bradford, Northern England-based Morrisons is Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group after market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Asda.

A raft of new firms, including Getir and Gorillas, are offering deliveries within 15 minutes of ordering, prompting traditional supermarket groups to rethink their business models.

read more

Last October, Tesco teamed up with Gorillas. read more

Morrisons, taken private last year by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a 7 billion-pound ($9.2 billion) deal, trades from 497 stores.

Morrisons also has partnership deals with online supermarket Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Deliveroo Plc (ROO.L).

($1 = 0.7586 pound)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey in London Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.