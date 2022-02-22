1 minute read
Britain's M&S in Clinique tie-up
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) said on Tuesday it has agreed a new online and in-store partnership with Estee Lauder (EL.N) owned skincare and make-up brand Clinique.
M&S said that from this summer about 500 Clinique products for women and men will be available on M&S.com for free next day delivery or click & collect to more than 700 locations.
Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens
