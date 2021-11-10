Britain's M&S confident on Christmas availability -CEO

A general view of Marks & Spencer, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Clothing and food customers of British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) will be able to buy what they want this Christmas despite supply chain disruption, its boss said on Wednesday.

"As we see it today our plans are in place to make sure that we have everything that customers need at Christmas," Steve Rowe told reporters after M&S reported first half results.

"Is it perfect, no, definitely not. Is there a fantastic range available for our customers in key areas of knitwear, casualwear, coats, and Christmas gifting, yes there is," he said.

However, he did note that the retailer is short of slippers.

Rowe said Britons were looking forward to a "bigger, better, more social Christmas, with more events and more gifting" this year after muted celebrations last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"That plays into our hands in terms of our strengths of Christmas products and party food," he said, noting that M&S traditionally doubles its food market share in the run-up to Christmas.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young

