Britain's M&S confident of full supply of turkeys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects to receive all of the turkeys it has ordered for Christmas despite industry supply chain disruption including a shortage of carbon dioxide, it said on Wednesday.

“We remain confident we will have a full supply of turkeys this Christmas,” an M&S spokesman said.

M&S typically sells one in four fresh turkeys consumed in the UK at Christmas.

Late on Tuesday the British government struck a three-week deal with CF Industries (CF.N) for the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) after soaring gas prices forced it to halt operations, threatening the supply of meat and poultry in the country. read more

Earlier on Wednesday Richard Walker, the managing director of supermarket group Iceland, tweeted: "A three week deal won't save Christmas." read more

Reporting by James Davey

