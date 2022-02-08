Britain's M&S makes strong start to new year - NielsenIQ

A Marks and Spencer logo is seen on a store in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has maintained its position as Britain's fastest growing food retailer, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Tuesday, indicating its turnaround plan is gaining momentum.

It said M&S's sales rose 12.3% in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29 year-on-year, giving it a UK grocery market share of 3.6%, up 0.4 percentage points on the year.

Last month, M&S nudged up its profit outlook after it reported a strong Christmas, and hopes are rising its latest attempt at a turnaround could succeed after decades of false dawns. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NielsenIQ's data showed market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) was the best performer of Britain's so-called Big Four grocers.

Its 0.3% sales decline significantly outperformed Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Asda and Morrisons, which had falls of 3.7%, 4.3% and 6.9% respectively.

The data echoed figures from rival market researcher Kantar published last week. However, Kantar does not include M&S in its monthly reports. read more

M&S also had weaker comparative sales numbers than the big four in the same period of 2020-21.

NielsenIQ said overall UK supermarket sales fell 2.9% over the four weeks to Jan. 29.

Comparatives were very tough, as in the same period last year the United Kingdom was in COVID-19 lockdown and sales grew 10.6%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.