Britain's M&S names Alex Freudmann as new food boss

June 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) on Monday named Alex Freudmann as its new food boss, succeeding Stuart Machin, who was promoted to group chief executive last month.

Freudmann, who is currently managing director of Australian beer, wine and spirits retailer Dan Murphy's, will join M&S as MD of food on Nov. 1 and will sit on its executive committee.

Freudmann has also worked for Coles in Australia and British market leader Tesco (TSCO.L).

While at Coles he worked with Machin and current M&S Chairman Archie Norman.

Machin succeeded Steve Rowe as M&S Chief Executive on May 25. read more

Freudmann said he shared the executive team's belief in the long-term potential to double the size of the M&S food business.

