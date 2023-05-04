Britain's Next keeps profit guidance after quarterly sales edge lower















LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next (NXT.L) maintained its guidance for annual profit after reporting a smaller decline in first-quarter sales than it expected, saying it was too early in the year to change its outlook.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a good barometer of how British consumers are faring, said full price sales fell 0.7% in the 13 weeks to April 29, better than its guidance for a 2% fall.

"Although our first quarter performance moderately exceeded our sales guidance, we believe it is too early in the year to alter our overall sales expectations for either the half or full year," Next said.

It stayed cautious, forecasting a 1.5% decline in 2023-24 full-price sales and pretax profit of 795 million pounds ($1.0 billion), down from the 870.4 million pounds made in 2022-23.

British consumers have been squeezed by inflation that hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October and has remained in double digits since, including March's stronger-than-expected reading of 10.1%.

Next has guided to a 7% rise in prices for its spring and summer ranges.

Reporting by James Davey, Editied by Paul Sandle











