Britain's Next sticks to outlook after sales rise















LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) kept full-year guidance that was cut in September as it reported a 0.4% rise in third-quarter full-price sales, slightly ahead of its expectations.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a gauge of how British consumers are faring, said on Wednesday it still expected full price sales for the rest of its 2022-23 year to fall 2% and a full-year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($967 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

The group said full-price sales in the last five weeks of its quarter to Oct. 29 were up 1.4%, boosted by one particularly strong week at the end of September, when temperatures dropped and sales of heavier weight products improved.

Over the quarter store sales in the UK and Ireland were up 3.1%, while online sales fell 1.9%.

UK consumers have been reining in their spending with inflation hitting 10% and they also face the prospect of a tighter squeeze in 2023 after finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he would scrap tax cuts previously planned by former prime minister Liz Truss and scaled back her vast energy support scheme for households.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.