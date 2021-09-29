Britain's Next raises profit outlook again

Shoppers walk past a Next store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) on Wednesday reported a 5.9% rise in first-half profit versus two years ago and raised its full-year profit guidance for the fourth time in six months.

The group, which has benefited from strong trading since COVID-19 restrictions ended, made a first-half pretax profit of 347 million pounds ($474.6 million). It is now forecasting 800 million pounds for the full 2021-22 year.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

