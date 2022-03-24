Britain's Next trims guidance on overseas outlook

A Next store is pictured on Oxford Street as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) reported a 10% rise in annual profit but trimmed its sales and profit guidance for 2022-23, with a good start to the year in its home market offset by a deteriorating picture overseas.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 823 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in the year to January 2022 - in line with guidance.

But for the year ending January 2023, Next forecast full price sales growth of 5% and a pretax profit of 850 million pounds, versus previous guidance of sales up 7% and profit of 860 million pounds.

Next said the cut in sales guidance reflects the closure of its websites in Ukraine and Russia, and the moderating of growth expectations in some other overseas territories.

It said so far this year, UK sales were ahead of where it expected them to be, mainly driven by better-than-anticipated sales in its retail stores.

Next highlighted a very sharp reversal of lockdown fashion trends, with a return to more formal dressing and a notable reduction in spending on home and very casual clothing.

The group has proved a resilient performer during the pandemic, benefiting from its long-established online operations.

However, it has expressed concern this year that pressures on consumers' finances from higher energy, fuel and food prices as well as higher taxes and mortgage rates could reduce discretionary spending on clothing and homeware.

It has also flagged that a return to spending on overseas holidays and other social activities could depress demand.

($1 = 0.7577 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

