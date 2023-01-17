Britain's Ocado Retail sees sales rise but customers buy less per order

Delivery vans lined up prior to dispatch at the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail reported a rise in quarterly sales and in the run-up to Christmas, though an increase in customer numbers was partially offset by fewer items being purchased per order.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), said on Tuesday fourth quarter to Nov. 27 sales rose 0.3% and were up 15% over the five days before Christmas.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

