Britain's Primark to cut 400 store management jobs

The Primark logo can be seen on windows at Primark's new Spanish flagship store in Madrid, Spain, in this October 15, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A plan to simplify British clothing retailer Primark's in-store retail management structure will result in the net loss of about 400 jobs, the finance chief of owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) said on Thursday.

"A number of roles are going to be affected. Will there be a net reduction? Yes. And that net reduction is the 400 figure," finance chief John Bason told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.