Britain's Sainsbury's to invest further 50 mln stg on prices















LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Britain's second largest supermarket group, will invest a further 50 million pounds ($61.5 million) by March 2023 to keep a lid on prices, it said on Monday.

It said the investment in daily essential items and festive products would take the two-year total to over 550 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8135 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











