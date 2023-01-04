Britain's Sainsbury's to raise staff pay again

[1/2] Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo















LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Wednesday it would raise pay for its 127,000 hourly paid workers to at least 11 pounds ($13.24) an hour from February as it looks to attract and retain staff in a still tight labour market.

The group said the pay of Sainsbury’s and Argos retail workers would increase from 10.25 pounds to 11.00 pounds per hour outside of London, and from 11.30 pounds to 11.95 pounds per hour in the capital.

($1 = 0.8309 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden











