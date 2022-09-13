Britain's Sainsbury's raises staff pay again

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A employee arranges produce inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Richmond, west London, Britain, June 27, 2022. Picture taken June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) said on Tuesday it would raise pay for its workers again as competition to attract and retain staff hots up in a tight labour market.

The UK's second largest grocer said 127,000 hourly paid workers will get a 25 pence per hour increase from October.

Sainsbury's said the pay increase would cost it 20 million pounds ($23.4 million).

($1 = 0.8538 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.