Britain's Tesco expects flat annual profit after inflation hit

Summary

Summary Companies 2022/23 retail adjusted operating profit down 6.3%

Expects broadly flat level in 2023/24

Says strategy is working















LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) forecast flat profit in its new financial year after a 6.3% fall in 2022/23, hurt by the need to shield consumers from the full force of soaring inflation.

The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said on Thursday it made retail adjusted operating profit of 2.49 billion pounds ($3.11 billion) in the year to Feb. 25 - in line with guidance of 2.4-2.5 billion pounds but down from the 2.65 billion pounds made in 2021/22.

Group sales rose 5.3% to 57.6 billion pounds.

"It's been an incredibly tough year for many of our customers, and we have been determined to do everything we can to help," Chief Executive Ken Murphy said.

The group, which said it had seen "unprecedented levels of inflation in the prices we have paid our suppliers", pledged to do everything it could to keep customer prices down.

It forecast retail free cash flow within its target range of 1.4-1.8 billion pounds and adjusted operating profit of 130-160 million pounds for its bank division.

British consumers have been pressured for more than a year by high inflation which has outstripped pay growth for almost all workers. Last month government forecasters estimated households were in the midst of the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards since comparable records started in the 1950s.

UK consumer price inflation ran at 10.4% in February, the most recent official data shows. In March, grocery inflation rose to a record 17.5%, according to industry data.

Rising utility and mobile phone bills along with higher taxes and interest rates are also hitting household budgets.

Tesco is, however, benefiting from people looking to save money by cooking and entertaining at home more rather than dining out.

It said fourth quarter UK like-for-like sales rose 7.6%, having risen 4.3% in the third quarter.

Monthly industry data has shown Tesco performing solidly versus its traditional rivals, though it is still losing market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, who are continuing to open lots of new stores.

Tesco is paying a full year dividend 10.9 pence a share, in line with the previous year, and said it would buy back another 750 million pounds of shares over the next year.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.