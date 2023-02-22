Britain's Tesco joins rivals in rationing salad vegetables















LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco (TSCO.L) has followed Asda, Morrisons and Aldi by imposing customer purchase limits on salad vegetables after supplies were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa.

Tesco has introduced a buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.