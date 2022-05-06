British convenience chain McColl's collapses

May 6 (Reuters) - British convenience store chain McColl's (MCLSM.L) said on Friday it had been placed under administration of accounting and consulting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers, as it failed to get short-term funding from lenders to stay afloat.

The news follows a report the cash-strapped firm was offered a last-minute deal by Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, to avert the administration and save the vast majority of its stores and jobs.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

