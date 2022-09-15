British e-commerce group THG's core earnings slump 60%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen on a THG warehouse building in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 15 (Reuters) - British e-commerce group THG (THG.L) reported a fall in its interim core earnings on Thursday, weighed down by higher commodity prices on the back of stubborn inflation.

The company's adjusted core earnings for the six months ended June 30 slumped 60% to 32.3 million pounds ($37.19 million).

($1 = 0.8686 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

