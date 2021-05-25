Retail & ConsumerBritish fashion retailer Ted Baker in bank refinancing
British fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L) has refinanced by extending its revolving credit facility with its existing syndicate of lending banks, it said on Tuesday.
Under the new agreement, a facility of 108 million pounds ($153 million) maturing in September 2022 and a restricted facility of 25 million pounds maturing in January 2022, will be replaced by a new facility of 90 million pounds reducing to 80 million pounds in January 2022 until maturity in November 2023.
($1 = 0.7055 pounds)
