British fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L) has refinanced by extending its revolving credit facility with its existing syndicate of lending banks, it said on Tuesday.

Under the new agreement, a facility of 108 million pounds ($153 million) maturing in September 2022 and a restricted facility of 25 million pounds maturing in January 2022, will be replaced by a new facility of 90 million pounds reducing to 80 million pounds in January 2022 until maturity in November 2023.

($1 = 0.7055 pounds)

