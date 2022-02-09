Britain's Dunelm to pay special dividend after record pretax profit

A social distancing information sign is seen at a Dunelm store, in St Albans, Britain October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dunelm (DNLM.L) would pay a special dividend, the British homeware and furniture retailer said on Wednesday, after it posted a record pretax profit in the first half of the year, benefitting from robust demand.

The special dividend of 37 pence per share is the group's second one in six months. read more

Dunelm posted a 25.3% jump in profit before tax to 140.8 million pounds ($190.83 million) for the 26 weeks ended Dec. 25, citing "very encouraging" store sales for the period, in line with a January forecast of around 140 million pounds.

Gross margin rose to 52.8%, fuelled by higher full-price sales of seasonal ranges and reflecting in part the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on margins last year.

The group, which grew into one of Britain's largest homeware retailers with over 170 stores countrywide, also underlined British consumers' increased interest in home improvement, which would help its annual pretax profit meet market expectations despite inflationary pressures.

As expected, inflation on commodity prices and freight rates is now impacting the cost of stock purchases, the retailer said in a statement, predicting the pressures will grow next year.

Britain's consumer price inflation rate, which reached a 30-year high of 5.4% in December, and a cost-of-living crisis are set to squeeze demand for non-essentials this year. read more

According to a survey, British shoppers were hit in January by the biggest rise in prices charged by major retailers in more than nine years, led by furniture and flooring.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

