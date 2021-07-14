Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

British retailer John Lewis Partnership to cut another 1,000 jobs

1 minute read
1/2

A man walks past the John Lewis & Partners store at the Oxford Street, in London, Britain July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Wednesdayit planned to cut another 1,000 store jobs as it strives to meet a cost reduction target.

The employee-owned group, which runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, said a plan to simplify management structures would result in the roles being made redundant.

It said that as it has 34 John Lewis stores and 331 Waitrose shops the cuts would amount to about 2.7 management roles per store.

The group said it would try to find new roles for affected employees who wanted to stay in the business and try to minimise compulsory redundancies.

A five-year plan, detailed in October, requires the partnership to reduce costs by 300 million pounds ($416 million)per year by 2022 to free up cash to invest in the business.

($1 = 0.7204 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 12:03 AM UTCU.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years; inflation has likely peaked

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum.

Retail & ConsumerFrench retailers puzzle over how to keep non-vaccinated shoppers from stores
Retail & ConsumerBets and burgers: UK Plc profits from Euros but pubs miss out
Retail & ConsumerWall St set to rise as Powell calms taper fears
Retail & ConsumerBritish retailer John Lewis Partnership to cut another 1,000 jobs