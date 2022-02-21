British retailer Made.com's CEO steps down due to family reasons

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Made.com (MADE.L) Chief Executive Officer Philippe Chainieux is leaving due to family reasons, the online furniture retailer said on Monday, with current Chief Operating Officer Nicola Thompson taking over as interim CEO with immediate effect.

"I have to pause my professional activities to take care of my family," said Chainieux, who has been with the retailer for about nine years and oversaw its London stock market debut during the pandemic.

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

