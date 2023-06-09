British retailer Mothercare's CEO steps down















June 9 (Reuters) - Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc (MTC.L) said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Daniel Le Vesconte has stepped down, effective immediately, after just five months at the helm.

The departure comes a month after the London-listed company said it had begun discussions with its lender to change, renegotiate, or refinance its debt facility due to higher interest rates, warning that it may need waivers to future covenant tests.

Chairman Clive Whiley and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cook will lead the operating board until the process to find a CEO replacement is completed, the company said in a statement.

"The board believes that a change in CEO is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders," Mothercare said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











