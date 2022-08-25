British supermarket Asda's like-for-like sales dip in second quarter

An employee stocks toilet paper along an aisle of an Asda store in Kendal, northwest England, Britain August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Asda on Thursday reported lower like-for-like sales in the quarter to June but said sales had since been growing thanks to price cuts on food amid a cost-of-living crisis.

While like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, dipped 1.9% year-on-year in the three months ended June 30, they grew at the end of that quarter and have been rising into the next quarter, Asda said. Revenue excluding fuel reached 4.9 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).

The second-quarter result marked an improvement from the 9.2% decline in like-for-like sales in the previous three months.

Asda, owned since last year by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital, said it was benefiting from investment in price and quality in product categories including produce, meat, fish and poultry.

The company, whose chairman Stuart Rose said in June the British government must do more to help those on lower incomes cope with the cost of living crisis, said it had now "locked in" lowered prices for a further 160 products.

Many Britons are struggling with soaring bills as inflation, spurred mainly by skyrocketing energy prices, topped 10% in July and is projected to exceed 13% later this year.

The supermarket said its customer loyalty app, Asda Rewards, now had more than 2 million users after its rollout earlier this month to all stores and online.

($1 = 0.8457 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

