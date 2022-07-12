Brunello Cucinelli raises 2022 revenue guidance after sales jump in Q2
MILANO, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) said on Tuesday it had raised again its revenue guidance for 2022 after posting a 46.4% sales jump in the second quarter of the year.
The brand known for cashmere clothing sees a revenue growth of 15% for this year which compares with a previous estimate of around +12%.
Cucinelli confirmed a revenue growth of around 10% in 2023 and said it expects revenues of approximately 1 billion euros ($1.01 billion) in 2024, it said in a statement.
After a 20% sales growth in the first quarter, the company's sales accelerated in the second quarter totalling 218.3 million euros, which compares with analysts' expectations of 212 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9933 euros)
