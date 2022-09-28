Designer Daniel Lee replaces Riccardo Tisci at Burberry















LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Burberry Group (BRBY.L) has appointed Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down after presenting his final runway show for the British luxury brand on Monday.

Lee was creative director at Italy's Bottega Veneta from 2018 to 2021, and has previously worked at Celine, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan, Burberry said on Wednesday.

The end of Tisci's near five-year tenure follows the arrival of Jonathan Akeroyd as Burberry's new chief executive earlier this year.

Tisci was the creative force behind former chief executive Marco Gobbetti's strategy to elevate the position of the 166-year-old brand in the luxury sector.

His designs, many of which featured a new Thomas Burberry "TB" monogram, attracted a younger and more diverse community of customers to the brand.

Lee, born in Yorkshire where Burberry manufactures its famous trench coats, said he was honoured to join the fashion house and build on Tisci's legacy.

