Burberry says U.S. demand for sneakers and slides fades

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said a drop in demand for footwear such as sneakers and slides drove a 4% fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales in the Americas.

"We've had very strong performance in the categories of leather bags and outerwear," Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown told reporters on Fridays.

"The areas that have come under more pressure this time, is we've seen sneakers and slides - the shoe business - and the small leather goods category somewhat weaker."

