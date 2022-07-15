Burberry says U.S. demand for sneakers and slides fades
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said a drop in demand for footwear such as sneakers and slides drove a 4% fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales in the Americas.
"We've had very strong performance in the categories of leather bags and outerwear," Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown told reporters on Fridays.
"The areas that have come under more pressure this time, is we've seen sneakers and slides - the shoe business - and the small leather goods category somewhat weaker."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.