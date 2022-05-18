Burberry says year ahead depends on China recovery

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) said its outlook for the year ahead depended on how quickly China, its biggest market, recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, after meeting expectations for sales and operating profit for its 2022 financial year.

The company reported a 23% rise in revenue to 2.83 billion pounds ($3.52 billion) and a 38% rise in adjusted operating profit to 523 million pounds, with comparable store sales in its final quarter growing 7% after lockdowns in mainland China weighed on its performance in March.

($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

