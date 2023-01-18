Burberry seeing "very promising" signs from China reopening















LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday.

She added though that the timing and pace of recovery in China, Burberry's biggest market, was unpredictable.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James











