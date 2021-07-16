Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Burberry 'very confident' chief designer Tisci will stay, CFO says

Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci appears following the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File photo

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Burberry (BRBY.L) chief designer Riccardo Tisci remains "excited" about the British luxury brand, and the company is confident he will not follow Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti out of the door, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said.

"(Tisci) remains very excited by the opportunity to continue to inspire our customers with his imprint on Burberry's identity, reinforced by the response to his latest collection," Brown told reporters on Friday.

"We're very, very confident of Riccardo's position."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

