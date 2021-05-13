Skip to main content

People wearing protective masks walk past a Burberry store at Covent Garden, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain June 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

British luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L)said on Thursday its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis accelerated through the year, enabling it to reinstate a dividend payment.

The label, known for its trench coats, check fabric and TB monogram, reported a 10% drop in sales for the year to March 27, impacted by store closures and reduced tourism.

However, it said fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 32% year-on-year, despite an average of 16% of stores being closed.

It said full-price sales grew 63% in the quarter driven by mainland China, Korea and the United States. At the end of its financial year Burberry faced calls for a consumer boycott in the important Chinese market over Xinjiang cotton. read more

Burberry reported an adjusted operating profit of 396 million pounds ($556 million) - ahead of analysts' average forecast of 378 million pounds but down 8% from the 433 million pounds made in 2019-20.

The full year dividend was reinstated at 2019 levels of 42.5 pence.

($1 = 0.7118 pounds)

