Burger King to serve Ch'King sandwich across U.S. from June

Hilary Russ
Burger King's new chicken sandwich "Ch'King" is seen on display in New York, NY, U.S. May 19, 2021. It will be on menus in U.S. in June. REUTERS/Aleksandra Michalska

Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) chain said on Wednesday.

The "Ch'King" sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the United States in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich. read more

Burger King began testing the new product in September, before rolling it out to some additional locations. read more

Like McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), Burger King's new sandwich will come in three versions: regular, spicy or deluxe.

But unlike any other major U.S. fast-food burger chain, Burger King's fillets are breaded by hand in stores.

The suggested price will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on region, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty told Reuters.

That is somewhat higher than previous launches of similar sandwiches from competitors. read more

