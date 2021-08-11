Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Retail & Consumer

Canada Goose beats revenue estimates on luxury demand rebound

People walk past an advertisement near the flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose, in Sanlitun area of Beijing, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), beat quarterly revenue expectations on Wednesday, buoyed by a recovery in demand for its luxury parkas as growing vaccination rates encouraged the reopening of major economies.

The company's global e-commerce revenue jumped 80.8%, as it benefited from investments to build out its online business.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said net loss widened to C$56.7 million ($45.22 million), from C$50.1 million a year earlier.

The company, best known for its pricey red parkas, said first-quarter revenue rose to C$56.3 million ($44.90 million), from C$26.1 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected C$49.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2538 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

