Canada Goose revenue beats estimates as luxury demand defies inflation

Jackets hang in the showroom of the Canada Goose factory in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as affluent consumers undeterred by decades-high inflation snapped up its luxury parkas and jackets.

Higher-income customers are traveling and shopping in earnest after two years cooped up indoors, spending the savings they had built up during lockdowns on luxury companies from Ralph Lauren (RL.N) to Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA). read more

Canada Goose's revenue rose to C$69.9 million ($54.75 million) in the first quarter ended July 3, from C$56.3 million, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$62.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Net loss widened to C$63.6 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, from C$57.5 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian company rose about 1% in low-volume premarket trading.

($1 = 1.2768 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.