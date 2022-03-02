Canada Goose suspends sales in Russia after Ukraine invasion

A Canada Goose store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

March 2 (Reuters) - Luxury retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO) said on Wednesday it would suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia, becoming the latest company to respond to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made in light of the challenging operating environment and evolving sanctions against Russia, the company said in a statement.

