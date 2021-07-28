Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canada's Loblaw beats revenue estimates on robust grocery demand

A shopper leaves a Loblaw grocery store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.TO) beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumer demand for groceries and other essentials stayed robust during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loblaw has performed strongly over the past year as coronavirus-led lockdowns prompted stuck-at-home customers to stock up groceries and other essentials.

The company said it expects the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which has triggered fresh lockdowns and strict distancing measures in several parts of Canada, to continue to boost its grocery sales.

Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$375 million, or C$1.09 per share, for the quarter ended June 19 from C$169 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Loblaw's revenue increased to C$12.49 billion ($9.94 billion) in the second quarter from C$11.96 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$12.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2569 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

