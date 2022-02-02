Retail & Consumer1 minute read
Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, as the company rides a boom in demand for luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe.
The company now forecasts fiscal 2022 revenue of $5.56 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.4 billion.
Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
