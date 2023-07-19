Carlsberg says implications of Moscow taking over Baltika Breweries unclear

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday said Moscow had appointed a new management of Baltika Breweries after it took control of the Danish brewer's Russian subsidiary last week, and implications were unclear.

"Carlsberg Group no longer retains control of the management or operations of Baltika Breweries," Carlsberg said in a statement.

"It is unclear to Carlsberg Group what implications this development will have on the ongoing operations of Baltika Breweries in Russia as well as the current sales process," it said.

Carlsberg was not immediately available for further comment.

According to a decree signed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Russian state had taken control of Carlsberg's fully owned subsidiary along with Danone's Russian subsidiary.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom

