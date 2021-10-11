Skip to main content

Carrefour and Auchan end exploratory talks over potential $19.4 bln deal - source

The logo is on display outside an Auchan hypermarket in Moscow, Russia, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French retailers Carrefour (CARR.PA) and Auchan (AUCH.UL) have ended exploratory talks over a possible partnership, a source close to the matter said on Monday, adding that a potential equity deal had looked too complex in terms of valuation and structure.

The discussions, which started in the spring, reviewed various scenarios ranging from equity tie-ups to asset swaps and technological partnerships, the source said.

It was unclear at this stage if there was potential for talks to be revived.

A second source familiar with the talks said Carrefour had broken off the talks but Auchan, which is owned by the Mulliez family, did not plan to make a hostile move for its rival.

The same source also said that in its latest proposal Auchan had offered Carrefour 21.50 euros per share worth 16.8 billion euros ($19.4 billion). That represented an upside of over 30% over its share price last week, with 70% payable in cash and 30% in shares of the future merged company.

Carrefour said in June it had started considering possible consolidation, divestitures or tie-ups of its foreign subsidiaries, but had not made a decision to sell any assets.

In January, Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) dropped its 16.2 billion euro ($19.6 billion) bid for Carrefour after the French government opposed the deal, citing food security concerns. read more

Carrefour shares were 0.03% lower at 16.02 euros as of 0812 GMT.

"We think there is potential for further offers from Auchan or at least strategic assets disposals," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Edwina Gibbs

